A human rights activist in Nsukka, Enugu State, Mrs Helen Nduka, has urged the striking Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to consider the health of patients and suspend its action.

Nduka told the noted in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that since commencement of the strike 42 days ago, many patients in government hospitals had died.

She also said that the health of others had deteriorated.

“Striking health workers in the country should in the name of God consider health of patients in various government hospitals and suspend the strike to avoid further loss of lives.

“Some Nigerians who do not have money to pay in private hospitals are dying on daily basis while the health conditions of others have worsened,’’ she said.

Nduka said suspending the action would bring relief to thousands of patients as well as provide opportunity for notable Nigerians to intervene.

“If there is any sector of the economy to embark on strike, it should not be the health sector as it is the critical sector of any country.

“While other sectors deal with other needs of human being, the health sector deals with the life of citizens.

“These patients dying and suffering are our brothers and sisters and no amount of money paid to striking workers will be capable of bringing the dead back to life,’’ she said.

The activist also urged government to continue to dialogue with leadership of the health workers to find amicable solution to the misunderstanding.

“Government should know that no amount of money invested in health is too much as a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.

“Government should do everything within its power to resolve this issue once and for all so as to avert further strike in the health sector.

“The threat by government to sack all striking health workers may not be the best now as it will worsen the situation and put patients in more dangerous health condition,’’ she said.