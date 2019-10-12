<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





ActionAid Nigeria, has called on the National Assembly to urgently pass into law, the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Schools Prohibition Bill to arrest the immoral activities of some lecturers against their female students.

Action Aid, a Non-Governmental Organisation, devoted to combating poverty and all forms of injustice in Nigeria, also condemned in strong terms the gross violation of the rights of Female Students by lecturers in tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking in Abuja on the recent revealing investigative report produced by BBC Africa EYE, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi called on the 9th Senate to revisit the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill.

Obi challenged Unilag authorities to activate due process to ensure that the full course of the law is taken thoroughly to investigate and prosecute offenders.

She called on other Nigerian University Authorities across the country to take preventive measures and protect students, particularly female students by setting up safe systems that protect survivors and encourage them to report and get justice.

“ActionAid Nigeria is dismayed by the alleged sex scandal involving a Senior Lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The video documentary did not only showcase sexual harassment, it revealed other forms of verbal and physical abuse faced by female students, and as appalling as it sounds, this case is just one of the many cases across tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“As an organisation at the forefront of the protection of women and girls, in 2012 ActionAid carried out a safe cities audit of selected Nigerian universities, transport routes, marketplaces and factory sites to ascertain the level of safety, easy of mobility and access to public services for women and girls,” she said.

The Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institution Prohibition Bill, 2016, had prescribed a 5-year jail term for lecturers and educators convicted of sexual harassment, of either male or female students, and made provisions for lecturers and educators who maybe falsely accused by their students to seek redress.

ActionAid Nigeria commended BBC Africa EYE and encouraged more Nigerian journalists to carry out investigative reports that will amplify the voices of vulnerable groups, particularly women, children and young people.