ActionAid Nigeria under the Strengthening Citizens Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C) project yesterday commenced a three-day media training on corruption and storytelling for no fewer than 30 journalists in Kaduna State.

The journalists who were drawn from various media organisations comprised of the print, online and the broadcast journalists.

The training is expected to look at the challenges journalists face in the discharge of their duties, particularly in the report of corrupt cases, the skills and system problems, embarking on investigative journalism among others.

During the training, the participating journalists are expected to be taken through the principles of clear writing, interviewing techniques, story ideas development.

Also to be discussed in the three-day training programme is scripting writing, integrating social media into news reporting, and Freedom of Information (FOI) and how to use the Act for investigative stories and news and feature as a tool for investigative journalism.

Speaking on the objectives and expected outcome of the training, the project administrator SCRAP-C project, Foluso Ibigbami said, the objective is basically to build the capacity of the media on corruption reporting (investigative and data journalism) and storytelling.

She also informed that the expected outcome is an improved knowledge of media on corruption reporting and storytelling.

Earlier, one of the resource persons and media expert, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, stressed that for investigative report that worth its onions, the writer must assemble his facts, establish the truth using the facts and providing the public with useful information with evidences to back up conclusions.