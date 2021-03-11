



ActionAid Nigeria has called on Nasarawa state government to implement the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law passed in the state in December 2020.

The Country Director of the NGO, Mrs Ene Obi made the call during a one-day women conference/summit, in commemoration of the International Women’s Day themed “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World” held in Azuba-Bashayi community, Lafia local government area.

According to Obi, the women conference will be conducted simultaneously in 12 communities in 6 LGAs (Akwanga, Nasarawa-Eggon, Obi, Lafia, Nasarawa and Toto) in Nasarawa State.

The Country Director, represented by the Resilient Programme Coordinator of the “System and Structure Strengthening Approach Against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE II) Project” Mr Anicetus Atakpu, stressed the need for Nasarawa state to set up structures that will ensure the smooth implementation of the VAP law.

“We are using this opportunity to celebrate the pride of the womanhood, preaching strong prevention against gender based violence.





“We are also using the opportunity in Nasarawa state to call on the government to say thank you for the law, but we need to start seeing speedy implementation. Some of the structures and systems that the law put in place, we need to start seeing them work, we need to start seeing the law being implemented, so that we can protect our girls and women,” she said.

Obi lamented the outrageous number of gender-based violence cases recorded in the state since the outbreak of COVID-19.

She stated that according to recent statistics from United Nations, one in every three women have suffered from gender based violence, while stressing the need to create safe space for women and girls in their homes, communities, schools, worship centers among others.

She also opined that Inclusion of women in leadership and decision-making processes will go a long way in promoting gender equality.

She commended the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for sponsoring the bill and the state governor, Engr Abdullahi A Sule for speedily assenting the bill, while noting that although a policy has been made, implementation is key.

Newsmen report that the annual women summit was organized by ActionAid Nigeria in partnership with Global Peace Development (GPD) and Beacon Youth Initiative (BYI) with funding from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, (GCERF).