



An international humanitarian organization, ActionAid Nigeria, yesterday, called on the Federal Government, to promptly rescue of Alice Loksha, Leah Sharibu, and others still in the captivity of Boko Haram.

This was stated by the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, while speaking on the killing of an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, by a faction of Boko Haram sect, the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAPI, on Monday.

Obi said the lives of many aid workers are in risk with the new development, as they render humanitarian services to vulnerable people, especially women, children including, physically challenged persons and aged in North East Nigeria, therefore urged the government to do all within its powers to ensure release of all abducted civilians.

Liman was abducted March 1, 2018 together with two other colleagues, Alice Loksha, a nurse who worked in a centre supported by UNICEF and Saifura Hussaini, Ahmed Khorsa who worked in an ICRC supported hospital by the insurgents. the late aid worker was in the insurgents’ den until October 15, 2018, they executed her, barely a month after Hussaini was killed in September by same sect, while Loksha is still in their hands.

She said: “We grieve with the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Liman and we stand in solidarity with all aid workers in Nigeria, especially those who have remained brave and have continued to render lifesaving services to the survivors of the conflict in northeast Nigeria.

“The killing of Hauwa could have been avoided and it is obvious that the insurgents are not making empty threats. It will be a blow on us as a nation if nothing is done urgently to bring back Alice and other abducted civilians.

“We hereby, call on the Federal Government to expedite and prioritise the safe return of all civilians abducted by insurgents and emphasize that the government exhibit a greater sense of responsibility by ensuring the safety and security of citizens and fulfil its promise of ending the security challenges in the country.”

Meanwhile, she also urged the federal government to expedite the safe return of the only Dapchi School Girl, Leah Sharibu, left in Boko Haram captivity.

“We will like to also remind the Federal Government to expedite the safe return of Leah Sharibu, the 15-year-old school student, who was taken from her school in Dapchi, Yobe State, in a separate abduction in February 2018”, she pleaded.