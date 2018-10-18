



After Monday’s gruesome killing of Hauwa Liman, an aid worker in Nigeria, by Boko Haram, ActionAid Nigeria has appealed to the federal government to consider, as a priority, the release of Alice Loksha, Leah Sharibu, and other abducted civilians.

The slain aid worker, Ms Liman, was kidnapped alongside others in March in Rann, Borno State when the insurgents attacked a camp for displaced persons.

One of the kidnapped aid workers, Saifura Khorsa, had been killed in September.

The federal government described the killing of Ms Liman as “dastardly, inhuman and ungodly”.

The government, speaking through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Monday, said it “did everything any responsible government should do to save the aid worker”.

While speaking in Abuja on the killing, Ene Obi, the country director of ActionAid Nigeria, said the killing of Ms Liman could have been avoided, and that it was obvious the insurgents were not making empty threats.

“It will be a blow on us as a nation if nothing is done urgently to bring back Alice and other abducted civilians,” Mrs Obi said, adding that ActionAid grieves with the family, friends, and colleagues of the slain aid worker, and that the organisation stands in solidarity with all aid workers in Nigeria, especially those who have remained brave and have continued to render lifesaving services to the survivors of the conflict in North-east.

Mrs Obi’s remark is contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the humanitarian non-governmental organisation which has been working in North-east.

“We will like to also remind the federal government to expedite the safe return of Leah Sharibu, the 15-year-old school student, who was taken from her school in Dapchi, Yobe State in a separate abduction in February 2018.

“We hereby, call on the federal government to expedite and prioritise the safe return of all civilians abducted by insurgents and emphasise that the government exhibit a greater sense of responsibility by ensuring the safety and security of citizens and fulfill its promise of ending the security challenges in the country,” she said.