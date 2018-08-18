The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday visited the scene of a collapsed three-storey shopping complex at Utako, Abuja.

After inspecting rescue operations at the scene, the acting president, described the incident as “very unfortunate’’.

He condoled with relatives of those who might have died and those injured and as well expressed optimism that those who were still trapped under the rubble would be rescued.

“It was building under construction; it appears to have collapsed a couple of hours ago. I think the most important thing is that at the moment, we have all the relief and the safety agencies here.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is here, FCT authorities are here, the minister himself is here; the Federal Government is here.

“So, I think as far the whole processes of ensuring that who may be trapped in the collapsed building are rescued in well underway; all the emergency equipment are here.

“There is enough for us to expect that they should at least be able to rescue anyone who may still be trapped in this building. I am quite satisfied so far with the level of the activities to ensure that this very unfortunate incident is not made worse by any loss of lives,” he said.

The acting president was accompanied to the scene by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Rescue efforts were still on at the time of filing this report.