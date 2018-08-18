Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday signed into law three bills passed by the National Assembly which are now Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The bills are the Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018; the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018; and the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, made the announcement on Saturday.

“The Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018 provides the framework, as envisaged by Section 303 of the Constitution, for the administration of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

He explained that the Commission established under the Act will, without prejudice to the powers of the President will be responsible for the appointment and disciplinary control of staff in the Civil Service of the FCT.

“The Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, establishes the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria for forestry research, education and training.

He said the Institute, with its Headquarters in Ibadan, will have outstations and colleges in each of the six geo-political zones of the Federation.

The institute will, among others, conduct research into the development of agro-forestry systems for the integration of forest trees of economic importance into farming systems; ecology of pests and diseases and their control; and the control of desertification, soil erosion and deforestation.

While, the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018 establishes the School of Medical Laboratory Technology (Science) Jos, a diploma and certificate-awarding Institute, for training and research in Medical Laboratory Science and other related fields.