The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Lawal Daura.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj.

He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the DG of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Musa Daura.”