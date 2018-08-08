The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and other members of the Federal Executive Council are currently meeting inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo is presiding over the meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom.

Opening prayers were said by the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin; and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.