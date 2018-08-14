Nigeria’s acting president Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the immediate “overhaul’ of Nigerian police’s special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

Osinabjo’s directive came after months of the street and social media protests against the police unit which has, over the years, become synonymous with brutality and wanton arrest.

“Following persistent complaints and reports on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) that border on allegations of human rights violations, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, Acting-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has directed the Inspector General of Police to, with immediate effect, overhaul the management and activities of SARS,” Osinbajo spokesman Laolu Akande said in statement on Tuesday.