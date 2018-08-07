The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the most senior Director in the Department of State Services, Matthew Seiyefa.

The meeting was held inside Osinbajo’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo had while terminating the appointment of Lawal Daura as the Director-General of the DSS, asked him to hand over to the most senior official in the agency.

Seiyefa, from Bayelsa State, arrived the Presidential Villa in an official Sports Utility Vehicle about 4pm.

He was seen clutching an office file as he made his way into Osinbajo’s office. Shortly after his arrival, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, also arrived.

Magu, however, left before Seiyefa. He left at 4.40pm without talking to State House Correspondents.