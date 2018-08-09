Nigeria’s acting president, Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday claimed the Buhari led administration has achieved more with 60 percent less resources than previous government of the country.

Osinbajo, who is in acting capacity following President Mohammadu Buhari’s 10-day holiday in London, said the present administration places priority on matters concerning the common man.

Though there have been some allegations of violations of human rights by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Osinbajo believes Nigeria is on the path of progress.

“The purpose of the APC and President Buhari is to uphold the common man, adding that FG is doing more with 60% less earnings than previous administrations.” Osinbajo media aide, Laolu Akande tweeted.

Osinbajo said this at a senatorial election campaign rally at President Buhari’s hometown Daura, Katsina state.

Osinbajo assured Nigerians of progress with the Federal Government, saying, “The work we have started since 2015 is on course and Nigeria will never remain the same”.

In response to the acting president, the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar Farouk praised Osinbajo as a loyal deputy after stating that the people of Daura are 100% behind the President Buhari, Osinbajo and their actions.