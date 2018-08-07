Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the blockade of the National Assembly gates by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was unauthorized.

He also described the action as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.

According to him, the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency is condemnable and completely unacceptable.

A statement issued by Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Office of the Acting President, said the action of the SSS was not authorised by the presidency.

Mr. Osinbajo assured Nigerians that all persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty would be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

The acting president had earlier sacked Lawal Daura, the Director-General of the secret service and asked him to hand over to the most senior person in the organisation.

Mr. Daura was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 2, 2015, following the dismissal of his predecessor Ita Ekpeyong.

He once worked in the service and retired.

He was born August 5, 1953, in Daura Katsina state.