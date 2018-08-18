The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday described the collapse of a four-storey building in Jabi/Utako area of Abuja, as very unfortunate.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, the Acting President spoke when he visited the scene of the collapse.

Osinbajo was quoted as assuring Nigerians that all relevant public agencies are on ground to ensure rescue operations were effectively carried out.

Osinbajo commiserated with relatives of those who may have died and those injured.

He also expressed the hope that those who might still be trapped under the building would be rescued.

He said, “First, I want to say the collapse of this building is a very unfortunate incident. As you know, it was a building under construction. It appears to have collapsed a few hours ago.

“I think that the most important thing at the moment is that we have all of the relief, safety and emergency management agencies all here. NEMA is here, the FCT authorities are here, the Hon. Minister himself is here, the executive government is here.

“So, the whole process of ensuring that those who may be trapped under this collapsed building are rescued is well underway. As you can see, all of the emergency equipment, help movers and the equipment that are required, are here.

“There is enough for us to expect that they should at least be able to rescue anyone who may still be trapped in this building. I am quite satisfied so far with the level of the activities to ensure that this very unfortunate incident is not made worse by any loss of lives.”

The Acting President was accompanied to the site by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.