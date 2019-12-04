<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Acting Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, has congratulated the newly nominated board members of the Commission.

Barrister Mukhtar made the remark at a management meeting held today at the Hajj House in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the commission’s head of public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, the Acting Chairman urged all heads of Departments to prepare their handover notes and make the necessary preparations for the smooth transition from the present board to the fourth NAHCON board.

He urged every member of staff to give the new board members all the assistance they need to succeed.

“We also prayed the Almighty to guide new leadership and bless their entry into the Commission with best lieutenants that will assist in the discharge of their duties.

“The newly nominated board is made up of seasoned Hajj professionals who will perform excellently due to their experience and competence. I believe Allah has made the best choice that will be better for everyone and the Commission as well” The outgoing Chairman noted.

Head Inspectorate and Compliance, Dr Ibrahim Tanko, congratulated the acting Chairman for his successful and impressive tenure.

He said “Barrister Mukhtar will witness goodness in his endeavours because whoever does well will be blessed with greater achievements. He prayed to Allah to protect him and bless him wherever he goes.

Mr Oloruntoyin Ajani of the Accounts Department appreciated and congratulated Barrister Abdullahi for the excellent work he has done for NAHCON.

He expressed his gratitude to God for having worked with the Chairman and learnt a lot in the process. He mentioned that the Chairman is a go-getter who gets things done no matter the obstacles. He emphasised that he has learnt a lot from the Chairman’s determination and wished him God’s blessings.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent names of new Chairman, executive commissioners, part-time members and representatives of government ministries and agencies as nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

The new appointment sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the present leadership of the hajj commission.

The presidency had since approved an extension of the outgoing Chairman Barrister Abdullahi Muktar and the board since May 24th 2019.