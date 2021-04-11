



The newly appointed acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, to appreciate the support and cooperation the government and good people of the state extended to him.

In a press statement signed and issued by director-general, press and media affairs in the governor’s office, Mamman Mohammed, IGP Baba commended Governor Buni for the excellent leadership style with which he has unite all sons and daughters of the state and giving them sense of belonging.





The IGP said the support he received from people across the state was unprecedented and transcended ethnic differences.

Governor Buni assured the acting IGP that the government and people of the state will continue to support him for him to succeed.

“The government and people of Yobe State will by the grace of God support you to emerge as the best Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria,” Buni added.

He, therefore, called on the people of the state to continue to give their support and cooperation to security personnel in the state.