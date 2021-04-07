



The Acting Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has promised to provide professional and responsible leadership in the affairs of the Nigeria Police.

Baba said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a ceremony marking the formal handover by the immediate past I-G, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

The acting I-G said he was mindful of the yearnings of Nigerians for a policing system that would not only assure them of their safety, but also police them with civility.

He said his administration would provide the highest level of professional and responsible leadership in the Nigeria Police to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Baba, therefore, urged citizens to change their mindset and be prepared to work with the force in the interest of community safety and national security.

He said his appointment as the acting I-G was a call to national duty, particularly, at a critical time that Nigeria was experiencing increasing complex and pervasive security threats.

The acting I-G said the threats were occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitation and other highly organised crimes.





According to him, much as the challenge to provide leadership in the force to address these threats may appear daunting, I am inspired by the courageous and patriotic officers in the force.

He said he had no doubt that the officers would assist to advance the internal security programme of the Federal Government to restore security and return the country to the path of unity and development.

“I am inspired by the fact that, from my extensive years in service, I can confidently say that Nigeria police is endowed with some of the finest, courageous and patriotic officers.

“I am also encouraged by the fact that the outgoing I-G laid a solid foundation and entrenched a culture of professionalism and efficiency in the force.

“This will stimulate me in my capacity as the I-G to strengthen our strategies and provide requisite leadership that will change the narrative in relation to our operational approach to the current security threats.

“As Adamu exits the force, I call on you all to join me in celebrating one of the greatest policing icons of our time.

“I want you to put on record our immense appreciation of his laudable contributions to the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.