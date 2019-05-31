<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Director of Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI), Mallam Nurudeen Lemu, has said that the Almajiri phenomenon in the country may become Nigeria’s greatest nightmare, if government does not address it.

He said the Almajiri problem is a national and human problem, which needs to be tackled and not an organisational problem.

Speaking at the 2019 Almajiri Child Rights Day marked at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Lemu said the Almajiri child was not the problem, but a result and effect of the problems and crisis of leadership.

“We need to stop looking at the Almajiri child as the problem. They are the effect of failed leadership and they are the victims of how the system has failed Nigerians. We must solve the problem now. It will be our greatest nightmare, if these Almajiris are not taken care of.”