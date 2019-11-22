<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Civil Society for Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has canvassed for more funding into the malaria control sector in order to curb the challenges of malaria prevention, treatment and mitigation in Kano state.

The appeal was made during a focus media meeting organized by the state branch of the organization held at the Royal Tropicana Hotel, Kano.

The State Programme Officer in Kano, Malam Sharif S. Abubakar, said the main role of ACOMIN in the project funded by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) under the ongoing Global Fund (GF) Malaria Grant, was to ensure accountability with regards to resources earmarked for malaria control and advocacy where there was need for it.

“Some of the challenges we have identified include inadequate supply of IPTs at most of the facilities, inadequate toilet facilities in several health centres across the state and poor adherence to malaria treatment guidelines by health workers,” he said

Also speaking, Mr Peter Tijani Hassan, Programme officer of Voice for the Hopefuls Enlightenment and Development Initiative, said other challenges identified were the problems of truancy and non-punctuality of some staff to duty.

The group then called for proper budgetary allocation and implementation for Malaria interventions by state and local governments, adequate supply of Intermittent Preventive Treatment (IPT) at most of the facilities, provision of adequate toilet facilities at health centres across the state as well as organizing seminars and training for health facility staff on adherence to malaria guidelines.