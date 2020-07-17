



The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that the late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile from Kogi State was destined to be a gift to the North in efforts towards building a stronger Nigeria.

According to the statement: “ACF wishes to express shock over the tragic death of a rising star and patriot Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

“The young first female Nigerian combat helicopter pilot died at the tender age of 24.





“We mourn the death of Tolulope an indigene of Kogi State who was destined to be the gift of Northern Nigeria in our efforts to build a strong country.

“At her tender age, she demonstrated a rare gift of intelligence and determination.

“After obtaining a degree in Mathematics, she went on to qualify as a combat helicopter pilot, the first Nigerian woman to attain the feat.

“She bravely and courageously waged war against bandits who have been terrorising innocent citizens, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

“The forum wishes to condole with the Nigerian Air force for the ghastly and untimely death of this promising and gallant officer.

“The forum also condoles with her mother and father and the rest of her family members. We send our message of condolence to Governor Yahaya Bello and the Kogi State government.”