



The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has said that as dastardly as the actions of the bandits in the Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue state were, the reaction of the Army was out of proportion.

Chief Audu Ogbe, National Chairman of the ACF, said in a statement on Sunday that a petition signed by Gabriel Suswam who represents the area in the Senate to the Army Headquarters said the army was on a revenge mission in which villagers whose home are far away from the troubled area in Konshisha Local Government were being bombed with helicopter gunboats.

“We believe that as wrong and criminal as the actions of the bandits are, the army should not use a sledgehammer to kill a fly,” the ACF said.

“We were attending the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meetings of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna when news started trickling in of another round of bloodshed in Benue.”

“We hesitated to issue a statement, hoping to get full details before going into it. For now, we have been informed by Army headquarters that soldiers on stabilising operations in the state code-named operation Whirl Stroke were ambushed. Ten of the soldiers and one officer had their weapons seized, were brutally murdered and their bodies set ablaze by the bandits who mounted the ambush.”





“We at the ACF do not subscribe to such lawlessness and barbarism. We condemn the actions of the bandits without reservations. There was no need to kill members of the Nigerian army who were merely on a mission to keep the peace,” they said.

The ACF, therefore, called on the security agents, community leaders and the state government to fish out the criminals and punish them as punishing the poor and innocent people who have nothing to do with the killings of soldiers in Konshisha is unfair and not the best way to go.

“The ACF calls for restraint on both sides in this crisis so that more innocent blood is not shed,” they said.

The Arewa Consultative Forum, however, congratulated the Zamfara State government for exposing the security men who were assisting bandits in the state.

“We are happy that the State Governor Bello Matawalle has authorised the exposure of yet another round of soldiers who have been supplying arms and animations to bandits.”

“These criminals have used these arms to make sure that the law-abiding people of Zamfara and Nigeria know no peace. We have in the past told the Governor to go ahead and expose those involved in these conspiratorial acts and let the heavens fall.

Now that seven of them are exposed and arrested, the ACF joins all Patriots in hailing the governor and calls on all other Nigerians with information on these evil men to expose them so that Nigeria will experience peace and economic progress.”