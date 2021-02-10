



The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condoled with Gov. Umaru Zulum of Borno state, over the death of three members of his entourage, an official ACF statement, made available to newsmen on Wednesday, in Kaduna, has said.

The ACF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said the forum received with sadness the news of the death of members of the Gov. Zulum’s entourage, as a result of a burst tyre on their vehicle, while returning to Maiduguri from Mafa, the governor’s home town.





“A traditional ruler, Mai Kanuribe of Lagos, whose car experienced the tyre burst and two others died, the Governor and his deputy are unhurt,’’ the statement by Yawe noted, saying that the ACF condoled with the governor over the deaths, calling it an added tragedy to the long suffering people of Borno.

“We regret that this is happening to the state when all hands should be on deck to repair the grave damage done to the state by insurgency.’’

The forum prayed that God would give the governor and the people of Borno the fortitude to bear the tragic loss.