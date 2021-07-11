ACF commiserates with Kaduna governor over former deputy’s demise

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the death of his former deputy, Mr. Barnabas Bala Bantex.

In a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, spokesman of the forum, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said the ACF was sad over the demise of Bantex.

He said, “At the ACF, Bantex was considered an unusual gentleman who contrubted in no modest way in stabilising the first tenure of el rufai government.

“He had served his people in similar manner at the Local Government level as Chairman Kaura Local Government, state and federal levels as a member of the Constitutional Conference 1994 and House of Representatives.

“The ACF condoles with Governor El-Rufai and the immediate family and the whole of Kaduna state on the loss of the great human asset known as Architect Barnabas Bala Bantex.”