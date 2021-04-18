



The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has again praised the Zamfara State government for exposing the security men who are working for bandits in the State.

ACF in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said: “We are happy that the State governor, Bello Matawalle, has authorised the exposure of yet another round of soldiers who have been supplying arms and ammunitions to bandits.





“These criminals have used these arms to make sure that the law abiding people of Zamfara and Nigeria know no peace,” he said.

ACF noted that, “we have in the past told the governor to go ahead and expose those involved in these conspiratorial acts and let the heavens fall.

“Now that seven of them are exposed and arrested, the ACF joins all patriots in hailing the governor and call on all other Nigerians with information on these evil men to expose them so that Nigeria will experience peace and economic progress,” the ACF added.