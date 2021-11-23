ACF: Attacks on Kaduna-Abuja highway a national shame

The apex northern sociocultural group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the incessant killings of innocent citizens along the Abuja-Kaduna highway by bandits as a national shame.

The forum added that it is becoming “agitated by the unrestrained acts of terrorism on the strategic highway between Abuja, the Federal Capital and Kaduna, the former capital of defunct Northern region.”.

In a statement on Monday, Emmanuel Yawe, the forum’s spokesperson, said the trend is “completely unacceptable” and asked the Kaduna and federal governments to wake up to their responsibilities.

He urged the government to save Nigerians from the daily nightmare on the road.

The group condemned the killing on Sunday of Alhaji Hamida Sagir, a retired Director of Protocol at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and a governorship aspirant in Zamfara State.

Sagir was killed by bandits on the same besieged road, while several others were said to have been abducted.

The ACF lamented that both the Kaduna State and the federal government, which owns the highway, appear to be helpless in securing the lives on the road.

“Indeed Rijana has become a popular spot where these terrorist attacks are committed on a daily and routine basis.

“This is a challenge that the security agencies must overcome. We are worried that everyday Nigerians are attacked at this same spot and our security men seem helpless in sorting out the security problems that make such attacks on the same spot easy”, the group lamented.

The group commiserated with the immediate family of the slain Sagir Hamida and the Zamfara State government, just as it prayed Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the tragedy.