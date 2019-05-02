<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has added experienced journalist and ace broadcaster, Sulaiman Aledeh, to its communication management team.

EKEDC Spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said Sulaiman was employed as part of the company’s efforts at attracting and retaining top talents to bring on board cutting-edge solutions and innovation into Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“Aledeh joins EKEDC as Assistant General Manager (AGM) Media and Communications of the company.

“Aledeh brings on board his wealth of experience having worked with the best and most influential media houses in the country.

“His professionalism, knowledge base and dedication will be an advantage to the company,” he said.

According to Idemudia, a broadcast journalist with over 20 years of experience with special focus on human rights developments, civil rights, social action, publishing, public relations and strategic media network and planning is not what you will just find on the road.

Prior to joining EKEDC, he said that Aledeh had worked as a Senior Presenter/Producer at Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

“News Anchor/Presenter at Television Continental, Supervising Presenter/Producer (Sunrise Daily) at Channels Television and International News Anchor for Arise Television,” he said.