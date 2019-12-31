<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 27-year-old accountant at Bukka Hut, Faruq Olanrewaju, who allegedly connived with a businesswoman, Queen Silas, 40, and stole the sum of N948, 500, from his employer, were on Tuesday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting at Igbosere.

The defendants who reside at 87, Aroloya Street, Off Adeniji Adele Lagos Island and 31, Olayinwola Street, Oworoshoki, respectively are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Chinedu Njoku told the court that the defendants committed the offence between November 30 to December 10, 2019.

He said that the offence took place at Bukka Hut, in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, in Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state.

The prosecutor said ”Olanrewaju, an accountant with Bukka Hut, connived with the businesswoman and defrauded his employer of the said sum”.

Njoku told the court that the duo stole the sum of N948,500, property of Bukka Hut.

According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Section 411 and 287 (7), of the criminal law of Lagos state 2015.

However the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

Magistrate Mrs Folashade Botoku, granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos state government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned until January 24, 2020, for mention.