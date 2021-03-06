



The candidate of Accord in the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State, Hon. Saheed Adegboyega Ajadi, has empowered no fewer than 30 widows with cash gift in Ibadan North East Local Government.

The programme was held at his Ibadan resident located at Green Springs Area, Old-Ife Road.

The gesture, according to Ajadi, was to alleviate the suffering of people particularly the aged and widows in Oyo State.





He said: “I organize this programme to alleviate poverty, people are suffering too much and there is nobody to help them, so I have to give back to them from the little I have. As you can see, they are widows who don’t have husbands; they will pay rent, feed and clothe and school fees of their children.”

Some of the beneficiaries also commended Hon. Ajadi for his kind gesture towards them.