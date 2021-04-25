Nine persons were on Saturday reportedly killed in an accident that occurred at Ekpon junction on the Agbor-Ewohimi road in the Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

But the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo, Henry Benamaisia, said only five died, three unconscious victims were rushed to the hospital while two others escaped unhurt.

It was gathered that the deceased were travelling to Ewatto community in the Esan South East Local Government Area from Benin to attend a wedding ceremony when the accident happened.

Daily Trust also gathered that 10 passengers were involved in the accident but nine died on the spot while one other sustained serious injuries.





It further gathered that a Seina bus collided with a trailer conveying cement to the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

The victims were said to have been taken to the mortuary while the injured was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Benamaisia, who confirmed the accident said: “10 persons were involved in the accident including the truck driver and motor boy.

“Five died on the spot, three were unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

“The truck driver and his motor boy were unhurt.

“I have asked my men to go to the hospital to ascertain the status of those rushed to the hospital and I will give you an update,” he said.

Benamaisia, however, attributed the accident to overspeeding and loss of control.