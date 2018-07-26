The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sango-Ota Command, on Thursday said that two persons died while some others sustained injuries in an accident that involved three vehicles at Ilo-Awela Road, Sango-Ota.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, said that the accident happened at about 9.45 p. m. on Wednesday.

Oguntoyinbo explained that a Mack truck with registration number LND 615XP that was heading to Lagos from Ilo-Awela road, lost control due to speeding and rammed into a Mazda bus with registration number KSF 102XD and a tanker with registration number APP 273XP in the process of crossing the road median.

He said that two out of 18 persons in the bus died while some others sustained injuries.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ota, while those injured are receiving intensive treatment at Lead way Hospital, Ota,” he said.

The Unit Commander, however, advised motorists who are not familiar with the terrain of Sango-Ota and its environs to always drive carefully and ensure their vehicles are always in perfect condition.