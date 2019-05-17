<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Two persons were confirmed dead, yesterday, in a multiple accident involving a Toyota Camry, Volkswagen Bora and two Bajaj motorcycles around Paramount FM area on Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

“We learnt the Toyota Camry was outbound Abeokuta towards the interchange when the driver lost control due to excessive speeding and crashed into the incoming Bora vehicle and two motorcycles (Okada) on the other lane.

“The driver of the Camry ran away with injuries sustained before our rescue team arrived the scene of the accident. The two dead victims were the motorcycle riders. The driver of the Bora car, the passenger and the woman on board one of the motorcycles, all had broken legs,’’ he said.

Akinbiyi said the two bodies were deposited at the state hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, while the injured were also taken to the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, has appealed to motorists to drive with caution around construction zones to avert gridlock and accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Kuti, during a project monitoring tour of the highway, on Wednesday, said the Section 1 of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is the busiest road in Nigeria and Africa, because of the huge traffic volume.

He said the traffic volume usually got lighter after the Sagamu Interchange but that impatience of road users usually caused unnecessary congestion around the construction zones.