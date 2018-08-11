The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sango-Ota Unit, on Saturday, said that two persons died while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in a multiple accident at Sango-Ota toll-gate.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, Sango-Ota FRSC’s Unit Commander, who confirmed the accident in an interview with News Agency (NAN) in Ota, said the accident happened at about 4.45 a.m.

Oguntoyinbo stated that a Mack Truck vehicle with registration number GGE 80 XJ that was travelling from Abeokuta to Lagos had brake failure due to speeding, and rammed into five other vehicles.

He listed other vehicles involved in the accident to include, Volkswagen bus (KTU 899 XR), Volkswagon LT, (GGE 44 XL), Coaster Civilian (LSR 604 XD), Iveco Trailer (XB 190 MLF) and Mazda bus (KJA 667 XP).

He said that 15 people were involved in the accident that resulted in the death of two persons, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The unit commander explained that one of the two deceased was trying to enter a bus while the other was trying to cross the road when they were hit by the vehicles.

‘‘The corpse of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo, while the injured are also receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ota,’’ Oguntoyinbo said.

He said that the FRSC and other traffic agencies were making efforts to evacuate the vehicles from the road to ease free flow of traffic.

Oguntoyinbo, however, advised pedestrians to be cautious when entering vehicles at bus-stops and while crossing roads.

He also implored motorists to desist from careless driving and speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.