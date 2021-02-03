



The Royal Academy of Engineering, United Kingdom, said it is partnering the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to assist Nigeria achieve sustainable development in engineering.

The International Development Manager of the Academy, Catriona MacArthur, said this on Wednesday in a remark during the opening of a virtual three-day international conference, entitled “Engineering for Sustainable Development”.

The conference was organised by the academy, in collaboration with the Department of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering and Department of Biomedical Engineering, UNN.

Ms MacArthur said sustainable development in engineering would enhance Nigeria’s energy sector and fast track development in different sectors of the economy.

She said: “This collaboration will not only help to achieve sustainable development in engineering but also result in quality engineering education in Nigeria.

“The academy will continue to organise conferences, workshops and training that will equip engineers with relevant knowledge on achieving sustainable development.

“Sustainable development in engineering will help fast track development in health, education, agriculture, industry and other sectors of the economy.





“With the collaboration, the academy will ensure improved engineering education in Nigerian universities.”

She commended Paul Nnamchi, an associate professor and head of Department, Biomedical Engineering, UNN and coordinator of the academy in Nigeria, for facilitating the partnership.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Charles Igwe, in his remark, said engineering remains the key to sustainable development in any country.

“Nigeria is endowed with solar energy but the problem is the lack of technology to harvest it.

“Israelis live in a desert but today they export food, whereas Nigeria, blessed with fertile land, import food and cannot achieve food security because of the lack of technology and sustainable development,” Mr Igwe, a professor, said.

Mr Igwe, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Pat Okpoko, urged participants to ensure that the outcome of the conference would provide solutions to the challenges that impeded the realisation of sustainable development.

Mr Nnamchi, the conference facilitator, said the conference was designed to provide opportunity for engineers, students, farmers, small scale business owners and stakeholders to discuss ways of achieving sustainable development.

He thanked the academy for the collaboration and sponsorship of the conference.