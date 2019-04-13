<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Michael Adikwu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, has urged newly matriculated students of the institution to learn to be creative.

Adikwu, who gave the advice during the 2018/2019 matriculation ceremony held on Saturday at the institution, said creativity would help the students to explore areas with potentials in their field of study.

Represented by Prof. Ekundayo Stephen, Provost College of Health Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Adikwu said creativity would also help to create jobs for others.

He congratulated the students and also advised them against practices like drug misuse, drug abuse, cultism, examination malpractice, truancy and extremism in religious or partisan politics.

According to him, there are good religious and social groups registered with the Students Affairs Division which you can always join.

“There are rules and regulations in the university, which you must abide by and are contained in the students’ handbook.

“You can see that the chair of this ceremony is your Dean. Don’t be afraid to approach them when in difficulty,” he added.

Adikwu further said that the university management was doing its best to overcome some of its problems like shortage of hostel accommodation,

He appealed for cooperation, understanding and perseverance from the students, especially with the institution undergoing the process of rebuilding and repositioning.