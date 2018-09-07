In the aftermath of the earth tremors that hit Abuja, Alex Nwegbu, the Director General of the Nigerian Geological Survey on Friday assured residents that there is no cause for alarm.

Nwegbu gave this reassurance at a press conference held in Abuja. He said: “I will like to assure Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm. Nigeria is not on the boundary that can make us suffer an earthquake.”

“Hence, we might just get low level earth tremors. For those at Mpape, as long as you’re not at risk from a building/home collapse, they are safe to return to their houses.

“When we got reports on the 5th, we dispersed our Geoscientists to ascertain the cause. We checked for the intensity using certain parameters used in checking these things. We noticed no cracks on building walls & on the grounds, implying it’s an earth tremor of low intensity.”

According to the DG, “Our people are still in the field so we are still getting more information to know the origin of the earth tremor and where it was triggered from.

“The Buhari administration has been helpful in enabling us to generate our Geoscience data. We are set to deploy our equipment in the 6 geopolitical zones of Nigeria. This will enable us to get firsthand info on when the tremors are set to occur in order to warn residents around.”

He also released emergency numbers to report incidences of geological hazard, anywhere in Nigeria.