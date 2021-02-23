



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and families of the seven military personnel on board Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft which crashed on Sunday in Abuja.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor said it was quite sadenning that the promising officers died in such a tragic manner.

He urged the families of the deceased to be consoled by the fact that their loved ones were gallant national heroes who paid the supreme price in the service to their fatherland.





“We received with sadness, the news of the death of seven promising officers killed in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft King Air B350i plane crash in Abuja on Sunday.

“Their death is quite painful, especially as it occurred while they were on a very important national assignment.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, the families of the deceased on the sad development.

“I urge the families to take heart and be consoled with the fact that they died while on a very important national duty.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort their families, colleagues and all those who mourn the departed officers,” Okowa stated