A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police from interrogating, harassing, inviting, arresting and detaining the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Justice M.A. Nasir, who is sitting as a vacation judge in the Jabi district of the court, gave the preservative order while ruling in the suit marked CV/2454/18 and filed by some human rights lawyers.

The lawyers, led by Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, national chairman of APP party, are seeking the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of the Senate President as guaranteed by sections 34, 35, 36 and 41 of the Nigerian Constitution and articles 2, 4, 5, 6, 10 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

The police had invited Saraki over the multiple bank robberies in Offa, Kwara State, on April 5 during which some policemen were killed and millions of naira stolen.

He was asked to report to the Intelligence Response Team’s office in Guzape, Abuja, to answer to allegations reportedly levelled against him by five alleged gang leaders involved in the robberies in six banks in Offa.

The alleged gang leaders include Ayoade Akinnibosun, 37, Ibikunle Ogunleye, 36, Adeola Abraham, 35, Salawudeen Azeez, 49, Niyi Ogundiran, 37, and 17 others arrested for their direct involvement and participation in the heist in which nine policemen, and 33 persons, including pregnant women, were killed.

The force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, announced this in Abuja while parading the suspects arrested in connection with the attacks.

Apart from the gang leaders, other principal suspects said to have implicated Saraki in their confessions were Michael Adikwu, 30, who allegedly killed 22 persons at the police station in Offa during the attack, Kabiru Afolabi, 26, Omoseni Kassim, 28, Kayode Opadokun, 35, Kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36, Azeez Abdullahi, 27, and Adewale Popoola, 22.

Others are Adetoyese Muftau, 23, Alexander Reuben, 39, Richard Terry, 23, Peter Kuunfa, 23, Ikechukwu Nnaji, 29, Moses Godwin, 28, Adeola Omiyale, 38, Femi Idowu, 34, the personal assistant (political) to the Kwara State governor, Alabi Olalekan, 49, and chief of staff to the Kwara State governor, Yusuf Abdulwahab, 58.