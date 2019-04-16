<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some protesters from varying communities are currently at the main entrance of the National Assembly complex.

The protesters are demanding justice for reported extra judicial killings by the army in some communities in Abuja.

The protest left journalists and other staff of the national assembly stranded outside the complex as the main entrance has been blocked.

The FCT senator, Philip Aduda, had raised a point of order on the floor of the Senate demanding immediate investigation into the recent army invasion as well as killings by soldiers.

He said there have been reports of killings in Tunga Maji community in the federal capital, allegedly caused by soldiers.

Sunday Rabo, who spoke with newsmen, said the residents have on several occasions, called on relevant authorities to intervene to no avail.

According to him, all the residents do is “hustle” for their daily bread.

He said the soldiers, on different occasions, troop in with guns and start to shoot sporadically.

Sabo also said last week, two residents were killed and just yesterday, a man, Haruna, was killed in their community.

As at the time of this report, workers were seen stranded outside the entrance and no one has come to address the protesters.