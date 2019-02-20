



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will appeal Tuesday’s judgement of a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, restraining the commission from declaring the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abudulrasheed Maina, wanted.

The court also gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the commission and its affiliates from further declaring Maina wanted in relation to the issue of pension scam.

EFCC acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in a press statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Orilade said the commission will appeal the judgement.

“We further wish to state that we will not relent to do all that is required within the ambit of the law in our avowed commitment to bring every Nigerian with ill-gotten wealth to justice,” he said.

The EFCC had in 2017 declared Maina wanted, following his refusal to honour the commission’s invitations.

Maina, however, asked the court to decide whether the commission could lawfully exercise powers of declaring him wanted.