<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged Special Forces personnel to tackle security challenges confronting the country with “rugged optimism and renewed determination”.

The CAS also urged the personnel to “fight the insurgents to the finish,” and added that they should not mind the propaganda of the terrorists and their sympathisers.

Abubakar made the call in Abuja, yesterday, in his Eid-el-Fitr message to the Muslim faithful, and expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah.

He said: Fight them to the finish, not minding the malicious propaganda of the terrorists and their sympathisers.

”You must also remember, in the course of your duties, to always operate within the ambit of extant local and international laws, while showing compassion and respect for all law-abiding citizens.

“I wish to congratulate our Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting and pray that Almighty Allah accepts our worship and sacrifices.

“I pray that He guides us in our future endeavours as we strive to ensure the peace, security and development of our great nation,” he said.

Abubakar also thanked all Air Force personnel for their patriotism, dedication and sacrifices; in the various ‘Theatres of Operation.’

The air chief charged personnel to be courageous and to take the battle to all adversaries of the country, “be they terrorists, insurgents, bandits or other criminal elements, in synergy with other security agencies.”