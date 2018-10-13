



Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, on Saturday joined his wife, Dr. Amina Sani Bello in a two-kilometer walk to create awareness for cancer in Minna.

The walk which started at about 7am from the St. Michael Church in Bosso to the UK Bello Roundabout in Tunga and back lasted about an hour and thirty minutes.

The Governor was joined with his Deputy, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso and other commissioners while the Wife was joined by members of her foundation, Raise Foundation and other stakeholders.

Speaking after the walk, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said cancer have become a major threat of the lives of men and women and all hands need to be on deck to ensure cancer is eliminated.

He commended his wife for initiating the walk along with other cancer awareness campaigns through her Foundation adding that his government is making an effort to have a fully equipped cancer center in the IBB Specialist Hospital.

“Walking is a good exercise. For me, I have had my dose for today, I can now go and rest. I see a lot of my Commissioners and others here, I am glad they are all healthy. We need to do this more often.”

In her address, the Wife of the Niger state Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, urged the people to be sensitive to any changes in their bodies and approach a Medical Center if they are not clear of the nature of the change.

She said the walk is to raise the awareness of the public adding that awareness and early detection can save lives.

Bello pointed out that part of the way to prevent the development of cancer is by having a health lifestyle, eating well and exercising, “by doing the walking, we are emphasizing the need for healthy lifestyle, we recommend walking around least three times a week. Thirty minutes of walking is enough to keep fit and prevent you from coming down with diseases especially cancer.”

She said that her foundation plans to screen qnd provide supportive services for 10,000 women across the state in five years adding that this is one of the largest awareness campaign her Foundation had very organized over time.