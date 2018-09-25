The minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa Bwari, yesterday in Abuja commissioned a pair of high capacity core drilling rigs meant to be used in generating geological data in the premises of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA).

In his address, the minister who cited poor budgeting and lack of political will to harness the immense potentials of the mining sector in the past said one of the policy thrusts of the present administration is the diversification of the economy hinged mainly on development of solid mineral resources.

“The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency being the key agency of the ministry involved in exploration, much is expected in terms of delivering on quality geoscience data.

“However, because of poor funding, a lot of her activities have been hampered by dysfunctional facilities that include obsolete drilling rigs,” he said.

He said with the new policy thrust of the President Muhammad Buhari led government, new field vehicles and state-of-the art exploration equipment have been procured, and some laboratory facilities have been rehabilitated and commissioned while greater premium on capacity building of staff is being pursued.

The minister who noted that the two rigs have the capacity of probing down to 1.5 km depth, said “The core they generate are indispensible in defining mineral reserves, the requisite information that de-risks mining investment. The rigs are multipurpose, designed for coring of rocks which are also relevant in engineering applications.

While speaking, the DG of NGSA, Alex Nwegbu, who confirmed that the rigs could drill to the debt of 1.5km from the earth surface as against the depth of 300m to 400m which the previous rigs used could reach, said the two new high capacity rigs were procured at the cost of about N360 million as approved by FEC.