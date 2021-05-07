Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University, Uturu, Prof. Maxwell Ogbulu, has said only one student was abducted by gunmen on Wednesday night.

Newsmen had reported how some victims were abducted along Okigwe-Uturu road.

At a media briefing in Umuahia, the state capital on Friday, Ogbulu said just one student was involved in the incident.

Prof. Ogbulu also stated that the kidnappers have already contacted the family of the victim and made some undisclosed demands.





The Vice-Chancellor assured that the University management is putting everything in place to ensure the safety of students, while efforts are being made to rescue the only abducted student.

Some passengers travelling from Okigwe in Imo to Uturu in Abia were ambushed and taken into the forest.

While two students managed to escape, other victims are still being held at a yet to be identified location.