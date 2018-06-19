The absence of an Abuja Federal High Court judge, Justice Silvanus Oriji, on Tuesday, staled the trial of former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, and a former police commissioner, John Obaniyi.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), arraigned the duo before the Judge on a five-count charge bordering on fraud and conspiracy, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The prosecutor, Mr O.G. Iwuagwu, had told the court that the duo are being tried for alleged N16.4 million fraud.

Iwuagwu told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offence between May 2006 and November 2006, when they allegedly conspired and used their positions to place N500 million in two fixed deposit accounts.

He told the court that the money was part of the N557,995,065 donated by the Bayelsa Government to the Nigeria Police Force for the purchase of arms and ammunition.

The prosecutor alleged that the said N500 million placed in fixed deposits yielded N16.4 million interest.

The defendants had denied the charges.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the matter could not be heard due to the absence of the Judge and the case was adjourned to June 26, for continuation of hearing.