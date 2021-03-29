



The absence of defence counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, SAN, on Monday stalled the trial of former Lagos socialite, Fred Ajudua, accused of defrauding rtd Lt.-Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, a former Chief of Army Staff of $8.4million in an Ikeja High Court.

Newsmen report that Monday’s proceeding was scheduled for the continuation of the cross-examination of Bamaiyi.

Mr Seidu Atteh, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, informed the court that he received a letter from Ojo’s office requesting an adjournment.

Atteh noted that a subpoenaed witness from the Code of Conduct Bureau was in court to present some documents.

“I pray that the court admits the document based on the subpoena,” Atteh said.

Responding, Justice Josephine Oyefeso said the case will have to be adjourned.





“In view of the nature of this case, the witness will have to come back.

“This case is adjourned untill May 27 and June 8 for continuation of trial,” the judge said.

Newsreports that Bamaiyi has been under cross-examination for two-years since he gave his evidence-in-chief on Nov. 26, 2018.

The subpoenaed witness from the Code of Conduct Bureau was present during Monday’s proceedings to provide evidence of the former Chief of Army Staff’s assets as requested by the defense.

The defendant allegedly convinced Bamaiyi that he could hire the legal services of Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, to aid in securing his release from incarceration.

Ajudua allegedly fraudulently collected $8.4 million as Babalola’s legal fees.

When the alleged fraud came to light, the law chambers of Afe Babalola and Co. issued a disclaimer disassociating itself from the case.