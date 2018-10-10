



The Kano State Government has called on the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower programme to settle their outstanding loans.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state made the call while declaring open the International Agric. Expo 2018 in Kano on Wednesday.

The Agric Expo was organised by the state chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in collaboration with Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) and Global Agric Expo Ltd.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Gawuna said there was urgent need for the beneficiaries of agricultural loans to ensure prompt payment of the loans as stipulated in the agreement to enable other farmers benefit.

He urged the participants, especially peasant farmers, in the State to adopt the modern ways of farming introduced to boost food production in the state.

“Your participation in the Expo will give all the stakeholders in the value chains the opportunity to discuss areas of improving agriculture in the country,” he said.

Ganduje assured of the present administration’s readiness to continue to give all the neccessary support to farmers in the state to ensure increased productivity.

Earlier, the state chairman of AFAN, Alhaji Faruk Rabi’u, commended the state goverment for its continuous support to farmers through various programmes.

“We want to express our sincere appreciation to Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for supporting our Programme with N132 million which is very commendable,” he said.

The Agric. Expo is expected to serve as an avenue where all stakeholders would converge to share knowledge and experiences in the four value chains of production, processing, packaging and marketing.

During the Programme, there would be an exhibition of agricultural inputs, machinery, production equipment and packaging materialls to enable marketers to transact business with the producers of agricultural inputs and outputs.