Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has said Nigeria is on track and government is determined to restore the glory of the nation.

“There is the need to support the administration that is determined to change the situation of Nigeria for better and President Muhammadu Buhari is doing that,’’ Dabiri-Erewa said.

She urged the Nigerians in the Diaspora to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his fight against corruption.

Dabiri Erewa made the call in Abuja at a meeting with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) led by its Chairman, Mr Obed Monago.

The presidential aide said the present administration needs the support of everybody in the fight championed by the president to restore the glory of the nation.

“Though we have not had everything all perfect, there are still challenges but the good thing is that Nigeria is on track.

“You all come from various countries where corruption is being tackled because there is structure, there organisation, there is order and there is discipline.

According to her, corruption is thriving in Nigeria not because of poverty or because people are greedy but because there are no sanctions and it is place where you get away with anything

“President Buhari is trying to stop that, it is a strong battle, but it is a battle we need to encourage and support him to continue and to win

“He ensures that the nations fund is truly spent on the people of Nigeria, now in Nigeria we have the Treasury Single Account where every revenue goes into federation account,” she said

According to her, in the past agencies are just using the money the way they like and of course it will reflect in the subsequent budget.

“Of course, we know we have many issues in the area of corruption.

“It is strong battle, but it is a battle that we must win, I urged you to encourage Nigerians to support Mr President in the battle against corruption,” she said

She said that Mr President had also made the issue of doing business in the country easier through the ease of doing business scheme which she said was to encourage Foreign Direct Investment.

“You all talk about coming home to do businesses; we have been working on that in Nigeria as you know we rise higher in the ease of doing business now.

“Though it is not yet perfect, but there is progress, it is slow and steady we may not get there is a year or two but we will get there,” she said

Monago said that NIDO was willing to work with the Federal Government to improve the country’s economic situation

The chairman stressed that the organisation had been repositioned to assist the government and make things work better for the country.

“The knowledge we have in the Diaspora we will bring it back home, the resources we have would be brought back home.

“We are committed to that, once they give us the cooperation we will make things happen,” he said.

He commended Dabiri Erewa for her initiative and for her willingness to work with the Diaspora.