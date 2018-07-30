Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has described the latest wave of killings of Nigerians by fellow Nigerians in South Africa as worrisome and a “dangerous trend”.

According to a statement by the presidential aide on Monday in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa said the latest killing of a Nigerian by a fellow Nigerian in South Africa was particularly traumatic.

She said: “The last three killings have been alleged to be Nigerians killing Nigerians, it is quite worrisome and a more dangerous trend.

“For the first time, six policemen involved in killing of Nigerians over the years have recently been arrested and to be arraigned in court soon.

“The Nigeria Embassy is closely monitoring the cases in court.

“Nigerian Government will continue to demand justice for killings but this element of Nigerians killing fellow Nigerians in another country will only complicate matters.”

The presidential aide who expressed pleasure that the person who committed the act had been arrested by the South African police, called for expedite action for justice.

NAN reports that the Consul General of Nigeria in South Africa, Godwin Adama, had confirmed the alleged killing of a Nigerian, Linus Chibuzor-Nwankwo from Enugu State by a fellow Nigerian, Lawrence Nwarienne from Anambra, in that country.

Adama said that the 42 years old Chibuzor-Nwankwo was shot by Nwarienne another Nigerian operating a bar in South Africa, in the early hours of July 27th in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

The envoy said Nwarienne shot the deceased right at his bar for reasons not very clear, adding that the suspect was, however, immediately arrested by the police who had launched investigation into the case.

He said: “This is a development that is becoming frightening and may make South African police authorities to blame other future killings on the same trend. We are taking it seriously.”

He said that the mission was in touch with Nigerians and the police and encouraged them to properly investigate the murder and prosecute accordingly.