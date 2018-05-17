The senior special adviser to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says efforts to stop the killings of Nigerians in South Africa are not working.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, her media aide, she called for a review of the Early Warning Signal set up by the ministries of foreign affairs in Nigeria and South Africa to check the attacks.

This statement comes after two Nigerians, Francis Ochuba and Chidi Ibebuike, were recently killed in South Africa.

“The efforts that led to the establishment of the EWS by both countries are not working as the present mechanisms seem to do little or nothing to prevent the occurrences of these killings,” she said.

“All policy matters handled by the ministry of foreign affairs, the Early Warning Signal put in place by the foreign ministries of both countries need to be reviewed,” she wrote on Twitter in response to a question about government’s plans to stop the killings.

“I’m sure the ministry of foreign affairs will take a second look at the situation.”

Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians living in South Africa to remain calm and shelve their proposed mass protest.

She also urged them to wait for intervention efforts from both countries to stop the killings and bring the culprits to justice.